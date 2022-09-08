Abandoned Alfy’s Pizza building deemed total loss after early morning fire

The abandoned Alfy’s Pizza building in the 4800 block of 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

Lynnwood police and South County Fire were alerted to the fire around 1:30 a.m. First responders closed 196th Street Southwest in both directions between 50th and 48th Avenues West for a few hours as crews worked to get the fire under control. South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said while there was no reported fire damage to neighboring structures, the heat of the flames did melt some of the plastic gas pump handles at the ampm gas station nearby.

“It was pretty windy and we had embers drifting toward the apartments on the south side of the fire,” Hynes said. “We had crews assigned to monitor that and keep the fire from spreading.”

Crews were eventually able to douse the flames and reopen all lanes of 196th Street Southwest, but Hynes said the building is expected to be a total loss.

Because it was so dark when the fire began, Hynes said investigators planned to wait until daylight to begin their investigation into the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing. No injuries have been reported at this time.

–By Lauren Reichenbach