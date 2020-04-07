Abandoned warehouse sustains ‘heavy damage’ in early Tuesday morning fire

An abandoned auto parts warehouse in Lynnwood sustained heavy damage early Tuesday morning when it was engulfed during a two-alarm fire, according to South County Fire.

Just before 2 a.m., a witness reported seeing the north side of the building — located in the 18100 block of Highway 99 — on fire. When South County crews arrived, that part of the building was engulfed in flames, said South County spokesperson Leslie Hynes.

Southbound Highway 99 was closed in both directions near the 18200 block. No one was reported injured.

Hynes said heavy fire involvement made it unsafe for firefighters to enter the warehouse, so crews set up an aerial ladder stream and attacked the fire from the outside. Crews had the fire under control within an hour. Firefighters remained on scene through the afternoon Tuesday to extinguish hard-to-reach hot spots smoldering in debris at the building’s north end, where a section of roof collapsed.

Firefighters from the Everett Fire Department, Mukilteo Fire Department and Snohomish County Fire District 7 responded to assist with the fire.

Investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. Witnesses and arriving firefighters observed transients running from the burning building, Hynes said.

–By Cody Sexton