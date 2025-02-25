About 11K lose power in South Snohomish County overnight during windstorm

Approximately 11,000 customers lost power in South Snohomish County during a strong windstorm that slammed the region overnight Monday, Snohomish County PUD said.

“We have made great progress overnight after strong winds hit our region,” PUD said in a post to its online outage map at 7 a.m. Tuesday, with power restored to tens of thousands of customers over the past 10 hours. Many of the repairs are focused on fixing damaged crossarms and wires caused by falling trees and limbs.

The PUD said that 30 crews were working to address outages, including “significant repairs in Edmonds, at Murphy’s Corner and Thrasher’s Corner, and at the intersection of 164th Street and SR 527 and Hwy 99 and Airport Road.”

Crews planned to work on repairs throughout the day Tuesday “as long as it remains safe” and expected to have all customers restored by later Tuesday, the utility said.