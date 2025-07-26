Access local resources at Lynnwood’s mobile outreach event

The Lynnwood Library is hosting Washington State Department of Social Health and Services’ mobile outreach van on the third Thursday of each month — connecting residents with local resources including accessibility aids, EBT services, language interpretation services and child care resources.

The DSHS Mobile Outreach office will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynnwood Library: 19200 44th Ave. W.

The event is scheduled for the following dates:

Aug. 21

Sept. 18

Oct. 16

The state DSHS has eight mobile office trucks that embark throughout Washington daily. The goal is to meet people where they are and provide services to people who may not live near a DSHS office, according to the state’s website.

Those in need of food, financial, child care or medical assistance can learn more and apply at the Washington Connection website.

To learn more about the Lynnwood mobile outreach event, visit the city’s Human Resources Department’s website.

