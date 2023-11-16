Ace Hardware set to open in former Office Depot space on 196th and Hwy 99

Ace Hardware will be taking over the space at 196th Street Southwest and Highway 99 long occupied by Office Depot.

The store announced that it intends to open sometime in early December, though an exact date is to be determined.

While Ace Hardware has franchise locations in Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace, this Ace Hardware will be the first to open in Lynnwood. The store will share it parking lot with retail neighbors Joann Fabrics, Trader Joe’s, Kung Fu Tea, Mountain Pacific Bank, Chick-fil-A and Northwest Bloodworks.