Additional opportunity for tree recycling Jan. 6-7

Boy Scout Troop 304 has teamed up with the City of Lynnwood to provide a space to recycle Christmas trees on Jan. 6 and 7. While Troop 49 will also be collecting trees at the Alderwood Boys and Girls club those same days, those closer to the northern end of the city will be able to drop off their trees in a location across the street from the Lynnwood Recreation Center, located on 188th St. SW and 44th Ave. W.

Troop 304 will be collecting trees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.