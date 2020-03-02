Addressing coronavirus concerns, Bloodworks says it’s safe to donate blood

Addressing questions that donors may have during the coronavirus outbreak, Bloodworks Northwest said that it’s safe to donate blood, and donations are continuously needed.

“We’re actively monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and maintaining communication with local health departments,” said Bloodworks President and CEO Curt Bailey “Our primary focus is providing a safe and reliable blood supply to our hospital partners across the Northwest, and that’s only possible by making opportunities to donate blood available at our donor centers, area businesses, churches, and schools, and seeing our community continue to turn out for local patients.”

Bloodworks Medical Director of Blood Services Dr. Kirsten Alcorn said that policies and procedures have been developed to assure compliance with FDA, CDC, and other applicable recommendations related to COVID-19. “All of our processes have been developed to optimize the safety of the blood supply and donors,” she said. “Routine blood donor screening methods would be expected to reliably protect the blood supply because we routinely ask about illness and travel.”

According to the FDA, there have been no reported cases of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus; and respiratory viruses, in general, are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion.

It takes 1,000 people showing up to donate at a donor center or blood drive every day to keep the community’s blood supply at stable levels. Blood donations not only help those who have suffered trauma, they also help those with cancer and blood disorders, surgery patients, premature babies, and others who cannot live without the support of volunteer blood donors.

Bloodworks officials said they are concerned that as fears of coronavirus heighten, low donor participation will harm the blood supply. “We can’t allow what’s happening to blood inventories in other countries affected by COVID-19, where they’re seeing sharp declines in donation, to happen here,” Bailey said.

A sudden drop in the blood supply, Bailey explained, will put surgeries and patients at risk. “If you’re healthy and haven’t donated recently – or you’re a first time donor – please make an appointment this week and plan to be a regular donor so the blood supply is always strong.”

Information about who can donate and where, is available at www.bloodworksnw.org. The closest Bloodworks location is in at 19723 Highway 99, Suite F Lynnwood. Call

425-412-1000 to learn more.