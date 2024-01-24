Adoptable Dog meet and greet at Peace of Mind Brewing Jan. 28

Peace of Mind Brewing is pairing up with Dog Gone Seattle to give people the chance to meet a new family member at an adoptable dog meet-and-greet event Sunday, Jan. 28. The event run from 1-4 p.m. at Peace of Mind Brewing, located at 118411 Highway 99.

Dog Gone Seattle, a nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs at risk for euthanasia, has partnered with Peace of Mind Brewing to introduce a handful of adoptable pups to their future owners. The organization does not offer same-day adoptions but those interested in adoption can fill out an adoption application in advance here.