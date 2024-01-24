Adoptable Dog meet and greet at Peace of Mind Brewing Jan. 28

Tessa, a year-old Great Pyrenees is one of many dogs up for adoption at Dog Gone Seattle

Peace of Mind Brewing is pairing up with Dog Gone Seattle to give people the chance to meet a new family member at an adoptable dog meet-and-greet event Sunday, Jan. 28. The event run from 1-4 p.m. at Peace of Mind Brewing, located at 118411 Highway 99.

Dog Gone Seattle, a nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs at risk for euthanasia, has partnered with Peace of Mind Brewing to introduce a handful of adoptable pups to their future owners. The organization does not offer same-day adoptions but those interested in adoption can fill out an adoption application in advance here.

