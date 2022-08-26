Adult and College Night at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate last Saturday of every month

On the last Saturday of every month, Lynnwood Bowl and Skate hosts Adult and College Night for a more mature setting at the roller rink.

Starting at 9:30 p.m., guests must be 18 years or older to skate. Adult skate admission is $15 per person, and college students with a valid student I.D. can get in for $10.

DJ Prototype will be playing music until 1 a.m.