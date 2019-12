English classes for parents of children in the Edmonds School District will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Avenue West.

Registration for the classes will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 in the school cafeteria. There will also be free extended learning time for children 3 to 10 years old and out of diapers. Beginning and intermediate level classes will be available.