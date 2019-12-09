Adult English classes to begin for ESD parents Jan. 14

English classes for parents of children in the Edmonds School District begin on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School, located at 21801 44th Ave. W, Mountlake Terrace.

Those interested are advised to register for classes on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The district has free extending learning time for children 3-10 years old. Children must be potty trained.

Parents and community members are invited to meet with other parents and learn English. Training is available at beginning and intermediate level classes.