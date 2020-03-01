Adventure awaits at Perrinville’s Neverending Bookshop

In football, a Hail-Mary pass is when there are only seconds left on the clock, and the quarterback chucks the ball down the field, hoping that a receiver catches it at the end zone, winning the game. Cheers and “oh-my-gawd” statements ensue.

A Facebook post was being shared two days ago that made me think, “This is a Hail-Mary pass.”

“This is a hard post for me to write. Friends, I’m not sure the shop is going to make rent this month. February is always a hard month for TNEBS (The Neverending Bookshop), but I have had a number of no-sales days this year. More than usual. I’m putting this out into the ether in the hopes that the next few days will be busy here. If any of you happen to be in the Perrinville area and happen to need something to read, please keep me in mind. It would really mean a lot to me.”

Saturday, my wife and I went to the little bookstore, located in Perrinville on the border of Lynnwood and Edmonds. Our goal: To do our small part in helping the business.

Owner Annie Carl was sitting behind the counter. After we introduced ourselves, I asked how business was doing. She said, “We made the February rent payment yesterday!” Whew.

Of her store’s dire circumstance described in the Facebook post the other day, she explained: “My husband said, ‘Let’s just throw it up on Facebook, see what happens. Maybe some of your friends might stop by and buy some books.’ I now have like 23 million new friends! I’m bursting at the seams.”

The Facebook Hail-Mary worked.

While my wife looked around, I got to interview Annie for a few minutes.

She began selling books when she was 15, and worked at Third Place Books before starting her own store in Bothell. That lasted until the property owner didn’t renew her lease.

In the meantime, Annie and her husband Ian would pass by Perrinville on their way to the ferry dock in Edmonds. The little strip mall at 76th Avenue West and Olympic View Drive piqued her interest. She liked that there was a yarn shop and a coffee shop established there. She then contacted the property manager, who said yes, there was an available space opening up.

With some help from family, Annie started the business of moving her business. For example, permits had to be submitted to the City of Lynnwood to get approval on earthquake-proof bookshelves. “I had a soft opening Sept. 18 (2018),” she said.

What makes this shop different than other shops? “I’m a mega uber nerd,” Annie said. “I have a Star Wars tattoo, that’s how uber nerdy I am.”

“I wanted to be different. I decided to focus on the things that I do really well. I do sci-fi, fantasy, romance, kids’ books, and young adult really well.”

Why call the store “The Neverending Bookshop”? It’s Annie’s all-time favorite book. “I spent my entire first date with my husband talking about this book. Because I couldn’t think of anything else to talk about. And for our one-year anniversary of our dating, he had purchased me a first-edition, hardcover. Exactly like the one that I had read growing up. And I was like, ‘It might be too soon, but I think I’m gonna marry you!’ It wasn’t flowers, it wasn’t candy. It.Was.A.Book.”

“I just love the philosophy: When you read a book, you go into the book. You meet the characters. You go on adventures with them. So I thought about naming my store, it seems like kind of a no-brainer.”

She continued, “We’re selling ideas. That’s what it really boils down to. We’re selling new ideas, new worlds, new people.”

Go to The Never Ending Bookshop at 7530 Olympic View Dr., Unit 105.

Cheers and oh-my-gawds will ensue.