Advocacy group hosting Nov. 14 networking event as Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission meets in Lynnwood

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission (WFWC) is having its first-ever meeting in Snohomish County, at the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood, Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 13 to 15. Washington Wildlife First is encouraging those interested to attend, and is also co-hosting a Paws and Pints networking event from 5:30-7 p.m. at Hemlock State Brewing in Mountlake Terrace following the Nov. 14 meeting.

According to an announcement from Washington Wildlife First, the WFWC meetings will start at 8 a.m. each day and end at about 5 p.m. on Thursday, 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. The location is Embassy Suites Lynnwood, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

You can see the full commission meeting agendas here.

You can learn more about Washington Wildlife First at this link.

You can RSVP for the Paws and Pints event here.