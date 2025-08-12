Advocates Recovery Services offering free medical clinic Aug. 22

Advocates Recovery Services is hosting a free medical clinic in Lynnwood, offering checkups, wound care, narcan training and basic health services to all who need it, whether you’re uninsured, experiencing homelessness or seeking affordable health care.

Date: Friday, Aug. 22

Friday, Aug. 22 Time: 2-4 p.m.

2-4 p.m. Location: Advocates Recovery Services, 16404 Hwy 99, Lynnwood.

Each month, Advocates Recovery Services partners with Washington Healthcare Access Alliance to host a free health clinic, open to all who need it. No appointment, no insurance and no ID is required to be seen.

Services offered range from checkups, foot care, narcan training and kits, snacks, water and hygiene items. A free meal service is provided by Nest Mission church at 4:30 p.m.

Advocates Recovery Services partners with local organizations and churches to provide community support and care for the most vulnerable residents of Snohomish County. The organization helps connect people with food, housing, medical, detox and other essential services.

Aside from the monthly health clinic, the organization hosts a street medicine program, referring and enrolling unsheltered people in stabilized healthcare. They also offer transportation to appointments and patient advocacy services.

Advocates Recovery moves around Snohomish County daily to provide meals, laundry, medical and other services depending on the day.

To learn more about the August clinic and future clinic, visit the event webpage.

To learn more about services offered or to volunteer or donate, visit the Advocates Recovery Services website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.