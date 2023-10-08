AED SaveStation unveiled at Friday ceremony

Matthew Truax had several seemingly normal sports physicals before he died at age 16 of sudden cardiac arrest. It was discovered later that he had an undiagnosed heart condition: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, an enlargement of the heart.

His mother, Melinda Truax, was one of the speakers at the Friday unveiling of a new AED (Automated External Defibrillator) SaveStation dedicated to Matthew.

“Today is a day of celebration because our community is getting safer,” said Truax, who has spent the last decade volunteering to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest– the leading cause of death for young athletes. It often occurs due to blunt force injuries and undiagnosed heart conditions.

Members of the Nick of Time Foundation, the Lion Heart Heroes and the DP Foundation came to Lynnwood’s popular Meadowdale Playfields to celebrate the implementation of the new life-saving device.

Two sentiments were repeated among speakers: Early detection of heart conditions is important and every second counts during an emergency.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis