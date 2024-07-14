Afrolatino festival serves up successful day of food, music and fun

Colorful apparel in a shaded tent
Volunteers of America member Kevin Henry shares the word about 988’s mental health support line.
A happy family of volunteers settles down to have a quick bite.
Salvadorian pupusas served fresh
Teporingo’s owner shows off a cute handmade plush
Lynnwood City Council Councilmember David Parshall, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, Afrolatino Festival Executive Director Karina Gasparin and Lynnwood City Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby
Bird’s Eye Medical offered complimentary free immunizations and other health services.
Vibrant fine goods from Yatziri
The League of Women Voters sponsored an informational booth
Lynnwood City Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby thanks event organizers for their activism and hard work.
Gustavo “El General” served as event co-emcee alongside Actitud Latina CEO Karina Gasperin
Sea Moss keeps these vendors cool
For take home goodies, this pair offered treats and chips.

Hundreds came to indulge in the best African and Latino culture the City of Lynnwood has to offer. The bright day was a great complement for food trucks serving cool ice cream and agua frescas. Those looking for a more substantial meal had no shortage of options: Guatemalan, Salvadorian and Peruvian food were just some of the global cuisines on the menu.

Before (or after) attendees chowed down, they were also given the chance to attend free salsa classes, watch traditional dance routines and listen to live music from Chile, Costa Rice, Colombia and Panama.

During opening comments, Afrolatino Festival CEO Karina Gasperin thanked former Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith for allowing the Latino community to start sharing their culture at the annual festival. Prior to Smith’s support, Gasperin recalled, organizers had been brushed off or ignored in their attempts to host an event. Lynnwood’s current mayor, Christine Frizzell spoke about the contrast between Lynnwood’s past and present. Frizzell said she’d had a single Afrolatino student in her graduating high school class in 1976 but now, Lynnwood was the most diverse city in all of Snohomish County — a great boon for the overall community.

–Photos and story by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

