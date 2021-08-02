Afrolatino Festival set for Aug. 7 at Silver Creek Family Church

OYE Producciones, the City of Lynnwood and Actitud Latina invite residents to enjoy a day of free live music, culture, art, folk dancers, salsa lessons, Latin food, workshops, raffles and more during the Afrolatino Festival Saturday, Aug. 7.

The event will run from noon-6 p.m. at Silver Creek Family Church, 5326 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood 98036 View Map.