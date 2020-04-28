After 14 years of service, Lynnwood City Council Executive Assistant Beth Morris is retiring

When Beth Morris enrolled in the Lynnwood University Pilot Program, she did not know it would lead to a career in public service. Now after 14 years, she is retiring from her position as executive assistant to the Lynnwood City Council.

Under the direction of the city council president, the executive assistant provides administrative support to the council by coordinating office functions and serving as a liaison between the city’s elected officials and staff. The executive assistant also helps the council prepare for weekly business meetings and work sessions and sits in on the meetings to aid the council.

Morris is the first to hold the position, which was created shortly before she was hired.

“A word that immediately comes to my mind is ‘eye opening,’” she said. “Over the years, I discovered how little I knew about the operations of local government.”

Originally from Minneapolis, Morris moved to Lynnwood in 2002. Hoping to learn more about the city, she enrolled in the Lynnwood University Pilot Program the following year. It was there that she discovered opportunities for community members to volunteer to serve on city boards and commissions. Morris then joined the city’s Arts Commission after attending a few meetings. In 2005, Morris joined — and was elected chair of — the Neighborhood and Demographic Diversity Commission.

“I have enjoyed meeting many of the 300-plus community volunteers who serve on our boards and commissions,” she said. ”They are role models for all of us.”

When a friend told her about a job posted online for a newly-created council assistant position, she applied and was one of three finalists before she was appointed.

“And the rest is history,” she said.

After working for more than a decade alongside the people who make the city function, Morris said she has come to appreciate their work and commitment. She also said preparing for weekly meetings is only “the tip of the iceberg” for her job.

“If taken seriously, it is not an easy job,” she said. “However, serving one’s community has its own rewards.”

When Morris announced her retirement in February, the council began the process of hiring her replacement. However, with the council meeting remotely to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the recruitment process has been temporarily halted.

Before starting the hiring process, the council worked to revise and hone the executive assistant position job description. According to Morris, her successor should be a self-starter who is able to work independently with minimal supervision, have excellent attendance, be detail oriented and highly organized, able to meet deadlines and have good verbal and written communication skills.

Until the position is filled, Morris’ duties will be handled by other members of the city’s executive office staff and interim City Clerk Karen Fitzhum.

According to her co-workers, Morris is leaving behind a legacy as a hard, dedicated worker, whose professionalism and attention to detail will be missed as much as the wit she brought to Lynnwood City Hall.

“Beth has been a steadfast member of our city team for many years, and her contributions towards supporting the work of our city council have been invaluable,” said Mayor Nicola Smith. “We thank her for her years of hard work and dedication to our city and send her our heartfelt best wishes on a happy retirement.”

Additionally, Morris said it was her co-workers who made her 14 years with the city some of the best of her career. During her time with Lynnwood, Morris has worked under seven council presidents, including Loren Simmonds, Ruth Ross, Ted Hikel, Mark Smith, Christopher Boyer, Benjamin Goodwin and current Council President Christine Frizzell.

“She has been an amazing source of energy and vitality, as well as an organizer extraordinaire,” Frizzell said. “Beth has worked every day with grace, humor, and a wee bit of snark. She will be greatly missed.”

Former City Council President Loren Simmonds — the presiding council president when Morris was hired in 2006 — praised her work ethic and said she was “the finest co-worker that I ever had the joy of working with on a daily basis.”

“She was well disciplined, detailed oriented and treated all council members, city employees and Lynnwood citizens with the utmost respect at all times,” he said. “And her sense of humor made every day a special happening.”

As for retirement, Morris said she is looking forward to starting several home projects and she plans to travel back home to Minneapolis in August.

“Going forward, I plan to let life unfold as it will — a new chapter perhaps in uncharted waters,” Morris said. “I will leave enough white space on my calendar for opportunities that come my way.”

–By Cody Sexton