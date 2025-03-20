After all other candidates dropped out, Robert Leutwyler appointed to Lynnwood Council vacancy

The Lynnwood City Council on Wednesday night voted to appoint Robert Leutwyler, the last standing candidate after a string of difficulties to fill the vacant Position No. 5 council seat following Councilmember Julieta Altamirano Crosby’s resignation in January.

As the meeting began, Councilmember George Hurst made a motion to appoint Leutwyler.

Council President Nick Coelho and Council Vice President Josh Binda voted yes, alongside Councilmembers David Parshall, George Hurst and Patrick Decker. Councilmember Derica Escamilla abstained from the vote.

“I don’t want to take any more of the council’s time in this appointment matter,” Hurst said at a special business meeting Wednesday night. “We have lots of things to do. It’s not a budget year, so we can really get into some policies, but we just can’t seem to get away from having the council be the center of news, and we don’t need that. So I’ll be voting for Robert.”

Leutwyler is the third candidate the council appointed to this position. On Feb 20, the council appointed Rebecca Thornton, who dropped out only an hour before she was scheduled to take an oath of office.

On March 10, the council appointed Jessica Roberts, who withdrew after the discovery of her OnlyFans and other sexually explicit internet posts.

Leutwyler is scheduled to take an oath of office at the council meeting Monday, March 24.

Councilmember Escamilla said she abstained from voting because she was unhappy with the way the process played out, not because she had any grievances against Leutwyler.

“The appointment process should encourage broader participation and representation, including those that you do not see at this table and a process where the community gets to provide input when the unforeseen happens,” Escamilla said. “Unfortunately, this process has not led to that outcome. So in good conscience, I cannot support an appointment that does not reflect the full spectrum of voices in our community.

Before a roll call vote was taken, someone in attendance walked to the front of council chambers and spoke against the motion. A police officer escorted her out of the room as she shouted profanities.

The full meeting recording can be watched on the city’s website at a later time.

