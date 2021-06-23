After more than a year, Hero’s Cafe welcomes veterans to new space

After more than a year since meeting in person, local veterans with Lynnwood’s Hero’s Cafe gathered Tuesday afternoon for food, drinks and camaraderie.

More than 100 people filled the parking lot behind New Life Church — meeting each other for the first time since February 2021. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hero’s Cafe would invite veterans to gather to eat breakfast, share stories and enjoy the company of their fellow brothers and sisters in arms. The initiative is also aimed at supporting veterans across South Snohomish County.

“I’m happy,” said Director Gary Walderman. “I’m ecstatic we’re making this happen.”

The Hero’s Cafe will begin meeting regularly again in September in its new meeting space at New Life Church, located at 6519 188th St. S.W. They recently relocated there from the Verdant Health Commission office.

The event was co-sponsored by the City of Lynnwood with many of the city’s elected officials attending, including Mayor Nicola Smith and several Lynnwood City Council members. During the event, Mayor Smith reaffirmed the city’s support for initiatives aimed at supporting local veterans.

“I am very, very thankful for the time, dedication, hours (and) vision to be able to put our veteran programs together,” she said.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton