After nine years of service, Lynnwood police K-9 Eli is retiring

After nearly a decade with the Lynnwood Police Department, police dog Eli is retiring from service.

Nicknamed “The Dogfather,” Eli worked for nine years alongside his handler, Officer Jake Shorthill, sniffing out narcotics for the department’s K-9 unit.

The department announced Eli’s retirement Wednesday, a day after he and Shorthill assisted the Kirkland Police Department with a domestic violence call.

After arriving on the scene, Eli quickly sniffed out the suspect — who had a felony warrant for violating a domestic violence no contact order — hiding in a crawl space.

Now, Eli will spend the rest of his life at home with Shorthill, enjoying retirement, enjoying steak dinners and unlimited naps.

Additional information regarding Eli’s successor will be announced at a later time.

–By Cody Sexton