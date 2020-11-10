After reopening, Lynnwood Convention Center aims to provide safe space for business meetings

The Lynnwood Convention Center has been working to ensure that it can provide a safe space to hold business meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The convention center reopened in September after Gov. Jay announced new terms for business meetings held under Phase 2 of the state’s “Safe Start” reopening plan. Under the new guidelines, business meetings can have up to 200 attendees or not exceed 30% occupancy of where the event is held, whichever is lower.

Since reopening, General Manager Sara Blayne said the convention center has held a handful of events. However, Blayne added there has been no rush to book reservations.

“Business level(s) are understandably low for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021 as people are really only meeting because they need to and require a larger space to be able to accommodate social distancing measures,” she said.

The convention center recently received the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation after implementing stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention. A new cleaning program was also adopted to put advanced hygienic safeguards in place. The new program, VentureShield, includes protocols and procedures like using personal protective equipment (PPE), food safety measures, air quality control, surface cleaning, physical distancing, temperature checks, thermal cameras, hand sanitizers, reduced touch points, contactless transactions and daily monitoring systems.

“The Lynnwood Convention Center has spent the last eight months diligently working on a multitude of efforts to ensure we are a safe place to meet,” Blayne said. “While the health and safety of our guests has always been paramount, we have implemented additional protocols to further heighten that effort.”

Additionally, Blayne said the convention center’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system was updated by increasing outside air flow and installing more efficient air filters. Other changes include purchasing sneeze guards for food service tables, registration desks and bars. Blayne added that the convention center’s menu has been updated to include more grab-and-go and boxed options while plated-meal service is adjusted to reduce touch points.

After closing in March, Blanye said the convention center’s staff was dramatically reduced. While staffing levels remain low, Blayne said current staff have been cross-trained into other positions as needed.

“We are staffing based on the number of events we have,” she said.

To learn more about the new safety procedures, visit the convention center’s website.

— By Cody Sexton