After review of Scriber Creek Trail options, council decides to seek more public input

The controversial Scriber Creek Trail Redevelopment Project was the topic of conversation at the City of Lynnwood City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 22 when councilmembers heard feedback from residents that was compiled and presented by city staff.

The Scriber Creek Trail project involves completing approximately 4,000 feet of shared-use trail from Wilcox Park at the intersection of 196th Street Southwest and 52nd Avenue West to the Interurban Regional Trail and Lynnwood Transit Center.

The existing 1.5-mile trail begins at Wilcox Park (SR 524) at the north and terminates at the Lynnwood Transit Center at the south. According to the city, the narrow 4-foot to 8-foot trail is frequently flooded and impassible. Since it features both hard and soft (wood chip) surfaces, it can’t be used by bicyclists.

In addition, the trail has been degraded by stormwater flooding and natural impacts such as soil settlement and tree roots. (More about the project can be read in our earlier story here.)

Sarah Olson, Deputy Director of Parks, Recreations and Cultural Arts, is project manager of the Scriber Creek Trail Redevelopment. She told the council Tuesday that one of the reasons the trail needs renovation is because it does not accommodate the variety or volume of intended uses.

“The trail itself is an important asset to our community for both recreational purposes and nature-observing purposes and is in an important wetlands complex and natural environment,” Olson said at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The Scriber Creek Trail Project Renovation was inspired, in part, by the pending arrival of the Lynnwood Link Light Rail station, scheduled to open in 2024. Olson said the trail improvements will make it easier for transit riders to access the Lynnwood Transit Center.

“Sound Transit is anticipating between 1,800 and 20,000 daily riders at the transit center,” she said. “There will be parking for 1,900 vehicles. So, somewhere between 16,000 and 18,000 people a day will have to get to the transit center by a bus, by their feet or by a bicycle.”

Olson said she believes a “high number of people” will choose to use the trail as their way to get to the transit center as opposed to driving only to not find a parking space.

Three options were presented to the city council Tuesday night. Olson noted that based on feedback from residents in neighborhoods that could be impacted by the renovations, Alternative 2.1 was the favored option.

In this option, a new path would replace the existing sidewalk and bike lane on the south side of 200th Street Southwest with a two-way shared use path that is separated from motor vehicles by a planter strip. To accommodate the trail widening while minimizing impacts, the trail would be bounded by a retaining wall adjacent to Sprague Pond; however, most existing vegetation would likely be removed. Trail users would cross Cedar Valley Road at the existing signalized intersection and use the sidewalk on the east side of the road to the entrance to Scriber Creek Park.

“The road option was favored by the immediate neighbors, because of its distance from the neighborhood and also perceived issued related to the environmental concerns,” Olson said.

However, Olson said Alternative 2.1 does have its downsides.

“The road option has many of the same, if not more significant, issues with impacting the bank and removal of vegetation,” she said.

While project neighbors favored the road option on the south side of 200th Street Southwest, Olson said staff is recommending Alternative 2.3.

This option avoids aligning the trail along the road and instead would build a structure that would cross Sprague Pond. According to project materials, Alternative 2.3 would “create a public amenity and increase public enjoyment of the lake while minimizing impacts to the lake and the wildlife that use it.” The type of structure to cross the pond has not been decided, the city said.

“We really felt the information we have available speaks to the pond crossing being the best alternative,” Olson said. “I say that, however, knowing neighbor opinion that does not confirm this alternative.”

John Koss, co-owner of the office building in the 20100 block of Cedar Valley Road and the privately-owned Sprague Pond, said he and other business owners on the block were adamantly against the footbridge option in Alternative 2.3. This option would have a negative impact on nearby businesses and ruin the view of the pond, he said.

“The tenants have already expressed their intent to terminate rental agreements should the bridge become a reality,” Koss said in an email to City Council President Ben Goodwin.

Koss also said he and other business owners were against Alternative 2.2. Instead of running the trail along the road, under Alternative 2.2 the trail would continue south through the Sprague Pond Mini Park and unopened right of way before turning east to cross Cedar Valley Road with a new mid-block crossing. This alignment would cross a relatively steep slope near the end of South 201st Street and require removal of some of the existing vegetation in this vicinity to construct retaining walls.

“Segment 2.2 circles behind the office building property and through the adjoining property to the south,” Koss said. “Our concern with this option is that the public will see the building parking lot on the south property line as public parking.”

Koss also said he was concerned with the lack of security for the criminal element that would be attracted to the wooded area near the trail.

A final decision has not yet been made on the alternative for Scriber Creek Trail Redevelopment Project as the city wants more feedback from residents. However, Goodwin said he isn’t certain if the council will hold a public hearing on the matter.

“While I think this is an important decision, I’m concerned it may not be something that warrants a public hearing,” he said.

To promote public outreach on the topic, the city council will consider other options for ensuring residents have the opportunity to make their voices heard, Goodwin said.

— By Cody Sexton