After undergoing facelifts, two Lynnwood-area parks to celebrate with ribbon cuttings June 6, 12

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies will take place this week and next to celebrate design facelifts and new play structures at two Snohomish County parks in Lynnwood.

Construction work was completed in May at Lake Stickney Community Park (13521 Manor Way, Lynnwood) and Logan Park (1411 Logan Road, Lynnwood). Ribbon cutting ceremonies, open to the public, will be at 1:30 p.m. June 6 at Lake Stickney Community Park and noon June 12 at Logan Park.

“We’re always looking to improve our parks for residents and visitors,” said Tom Teigen, Director of Snohomish County Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “We’re really excited to unveil the beautiful redesign at Logan Park and the newly completed work done at Lake Stickney.”

Lake Stickney Community Park was originally purchased by the County through a series of sales from 2008-2016 to maintain a public green space on the lake. Former Parks Planner Chris Mueller created the original design concept which incorporated a lake viewing mound, fish themed slide, and natural materials for play climbers. The county brought under contract landscape architecture group J.A. Brennan to assist in refining the overall park composition. Lake Stickney’s park design can be considered a harmonious hybrid of natural elements and manufactured play structures that the whole family can enjoy. There’s enough room to throw a Frisbee on the grass, climb up rock structures dappled with artistic lake creatures embossed throughout, and take your pooch to the fenced in dog park that’s part of the same park.

Construction began on Logan Park’s new look in September 2017. Snohomish County Parks Senior Planner Thomas Hartzell designed Logan Park with comfort, visceral beauty, and different types of play in mind. Hartzell chose to add several Vine Maples and Quaking Aspen trees for shade and audio aesthetics.

“No one likes to bake in the sun or get sunburned,” Hartzell said. “We wanted to offer a lot of natural shade options that also make the park more interesting. The leaves of the Quaking Aspen rustle in the wind creating a sweet auditory groove in the park.”

Like Lake Stickney, Logan Park also offers a hybrid playground that blends natural elements with conventional play structures that seamlessly exist together. The manufactured structure resembles a fire lookout tower, and the new rock retaining wall offers numerous boulders for children to climb and play on as well as seating areas for adults under the shade of the new trees. This park was meant for kids to run through and explore even down to the surrounding shrubs.

“We choose a simple, native plant pallet that’s tough and mostly drought tolerant for the surrounding planting areas. Playground users are not actively prevented from being able to run through the surrounding planted areas. Kids will make a path through the shrubs that makes sense to them. We designed it so they may carve out a path over time based on need and usage.” Hartzell explained.

Logan Park also offers something for both active and passive play styles. There are places to climb, slide down, run around, and swing on for the active explorer. Sand-play features resembling streams and ponds, rock nooks, and look out spots exist for those who prefer to build, imagine, and play in a more passive/social way. The park also boasts new rubber tile surfacing that allows for better accessibility for strollers and those with mobility challenges. Storm water runoff issues were also addressed with park path repairs and have helped to keep the play area much drier.

More information about Snohomish County Parks can be found at www.SnoCoParks.org.