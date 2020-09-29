Aging and Disability Business Institute recognizes Homage for case management program

The Aging and Disability Business Institute last week presented Lynnwood-based Homage Senior Services with The John A. Hartford Foundation 2020 Business Innovation Award Honorable Mention.

Homage was recognized for its HomeAdvantage program — a case management program that provides tailored services via in-home and telephone support. The award was presented to Homage CEO Steve McGraw Sept. 23 at the National Association for Area Agencies on Aging’s (n4a) Virtual Conference and Tradeshow.

By bridging the gap between social and medical care through proactive care management to improve the quality of life and health of older adults and people with disabilities, the HomeAdvantage program provides chronically ill older adults and people with disabilities with tailored support and a range of services. HomeAdvantage has achieved a 47% reduction in hospital readmission rates, a 48% reduction in emergency department admissions and higher overall levels of satisfaction and well-being among its participants. The HomeAdvantage program is provided as a nonmedical benefit under Medicare Advantage through a contract with Humana and is one of the first to do so in the state.

Through multiple partnerships with health care organizations, HomeAdvantage has served 2,400 older adults and people with disabilities over what period of time. In the coming year, Homage plans to serve another 1,700 with its care management program.

Based in New York City, The John A. Hartford Foundation The John A. Hartford Foundation is a private, nonpartisan, national philanthropy dedicated to improving the care of older adults.