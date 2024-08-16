Aimee Singleton named Lynnwood postmaster

Aimee Singleton is Lynnwood’s newest postmaster, and she said she is excited to put her decade’s worth of knowledge and experience to work for the Lynnwood and Alderwood communities.

Singleton began her postal career in Michigan. Prior to being named the Lynnwood postmaster, she held jobs such as mail carrier, officer in charge and station manager in Michigan, as well as station manager and manager customer service operations (MCSO) in Colorado. Although she said her most rewarding position so far was as the MCSO, she said that she “was able to utilize my current knowledge and gain experience to enhance and further my career.

“I love coaching and mentoring to build a successful team,” Singleton said.

Three years ago, the postal service implemented the “Delivering for America” (DFA), a 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence. Singleton says she is doing her part by being on the floor “engaging [employees] in expectations and reiterating the importance of every [mail] piece, every day.”

Singleton has seen many changes during her tenure with the postal service such as volume fluctuations, changes in management and overall technology and program upgrades.

As postmaster, she oversees 73 delivery routes and an auxiliary route, 121 employees and two post office box (PO box) units which serve Lynnwood and Alderwood PO box customers.

Prior to joining the postal service, Singleton worked as a certified medical assistant and also worked for FedEx. Her decision to work for the postal service was an easy one.

“I wanted stability and longevity with great benefits and retirement,” she said.

Working for the postal service is a family affair in the Singleton household. Her husband is also a postmaster at the Bellingham, Washington office. She has four grown sons and two dogs, Bella and Scrappy.

In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, fishing, paddle boarding and “any and all water activities.”