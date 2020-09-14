Air quality continues to be unhealthy, as expected weather system fails to materialize

Air quality continues to be unhealthy in our region, as the weather system that was expected to bring some relief from the wildfire smoke failed to materialize Monday, according to a joint announcement from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and the health departments of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.

A continued chance of light, isolated rain may bring some improvement, but overall the agency expects lingering wildfire smoke to continue to make air quality unhealthy or unhealthy for sensitive groups through at least the middle of the week. A storm arriving later in the week should eventually clear out most of the smoke, the announcement said.

Outdoor burning, including recreational fires, is prohibited in Snohomish County.