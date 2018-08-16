Air quality improves to ‘Moderate,’ another smoke event possible early next week

Air quality throughout southern Snohomish County greatly improved Thursday.

On Thursday morning, air quality reached “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.” By later Thursday afternoon, air quality had improved to Moderate.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency reports air quality is expected to continue to improve the next couple of days, but residents should make preparations for another possible smoke event early next week, beginning as early as Sunday.

Check the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency’s website for up-to-date conditions and a forecast.

Be Prepared for Wildfire Smoke: Check with your doctor or medical professional to create a plan for your family before wildfire smoke impacts our air quality.

If the air looks and smells smoky, it may not be the best time for activities outdoors. Use your best judgement.

Check the air quality forecast regularly by using either the activity tracker on our home page or by checking the air pollution monitor closest to you. At Home: Stock up on supplies (food, water, etc.), medications, and other items you may need for your family and pets so you can avoid going outside.

If you are able, purchase an indoor high-efficiency HEPA filter fan/purifier that is suitable for your home.

Unable to buy an indoor air filter? You can make one! All you need is a box fan, furnace filter (MERV-13 or better), and a bungee cord or tape. More information here.

Designate a room in your home to be a “clean room.” Ideally, this room should have as few windows or doors as possible to let smoke in. Use an indoor air filter to make the room even cleaner.

If you have an air conditioner, close the AC’s fresh air intake so you can keep smoky air out of your home. In the Community: Know where the nearest “cooling center” is located. Cooling centers, like libraries or community centers, could be the best place for you to avoid smoky air. Other Options: N95 or N100 rated masks can help protect you from air pollution. These masks are usually available at hardware and home repair stores. Please check with your doctor to see if this appropriate for you. More information here.