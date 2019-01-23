Alaska Airlines says due to government shutdown, Paine Field flights delayed until March 4

Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday morning that they will be delaying flights out of Paine Field until March 4.

According to a post on the airline’s website, “several key groups within the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which conduct crucial certification and oversight work required for the start of commercial air service at Paine Field, are subject to furloughs because of the government shutdown.”

The FAA’s work on the environmental assessment continues, but essential work groups within the FAA are furloughed and further delays are expected if the shutdown continues.

Originally set for Feb. 11, 2019, flights are now scheduled to begin on March 4 – subject to receipt of all required government approvals, the airline said.

“It’s a tough decision, but we believe the responsible action is to postpone the start of service at Paine Field,” the airline said. :

Alaska said the airline is still moving forward to prepare for operations at Paine Field, including hiring and training our employees. Passengers who booked flights between Feb. 11 and March 4 were scheduled to receive an email Tuesday notifying them of the change.

The airline admitted it’s possible that Alaska may have to again delay service if the government shutdown continues adding: “We’re making the best business decisions we can during a difficult situation.”

You can learn more here.