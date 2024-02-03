Alderwood Boys and Girls Club honors longtime supporter Jim Corcoran

Family members, club staff and about 25 children gathered at the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club gymnasium Friday to unveil a plaque commemorating longtime supporter James “Jim” Corcoran. Attendees included former Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions, her husband Keith Sessions and Corcoran’s longtime partner Sharon Junger, who met Corcoran in 2013 when they served on the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association board.

A former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and a Green Beret with 31 years of service, Corcoran had spent about 26 years supporting the club and its sports teams while his grandson Alex Hendrick was playing sports there. A Mill Creek resident, Corcoran died June 14, 2022 from heart complications at age 81.

“The Boys and Girls Club has been a huge part of my life,” Hendricks said. “And seeing them honoring him means a lot to me and my family.”

About a year after Corcoran died, Alderwood Boys and Girls Club Athletic Director Jordan Daniel put a sign on top of the gym entrance that says, “Jim Corcoran Gymnasium” as a commemoration.

“People saw it, commented on it and we took it more seriously,” Daniel said. He contacted Boys and Girl Clubs officials and asked what it would take to dedicate the gym to someone who has been supportive of the club for many years. Eventually, the plaque was commissioned.

“With support from his family and this administration, we moved forward with the official dedication – forever referring to this space we are in – as the James Corcoran Memorial Gymnasium,” Daniel said.

Daniel has been affiliated with the Alderwood club since he was 4 years old. He got his first job at the club as a coach and referee, and by late 2018, he replaced Paul Keen as the athletic director.

“Everything I have in my life, it’s traced back to this building, this gym and some people in this room,” Daniel said. “This is the most important thing I’ve ever done at the club. “His (Corcoran’s) impact on this community and the Boys and Girls Club has just been something that this community has never felt before.”

According to Hendricks, Corcoran fell in love with the Alderwood club in 1996 when he first signed his grandson up to play sports. While he never coached any sports there, he was always present to support the teams that he sponsored. While at the games, he let people know that he was the teams’ sponsor by pointing to the back of his shirt that had his name on it.

“Every year it’s my team, and after I got a little older, it was a couple of more teams, and at his peak, it was seven, eleven, 12 teams [that Corcoran sponsored],” Hendricks said.

Once Corcoran found a coach he liked, he would follow and sponsor that coach. When he was not attending a game, Corcoran would swing by Daniel’s office and chat with him.

“I would be here working, and a daily visit from Jim was just part of our routine,” Daniel recalled. “He’d walk the building, check the lost and found, [see a] lost a coat. If it didn’t have a name in it, he would be mad and bring it to me and say, ‘Make sure it gets back to whom it belongs.’ Every day, he would sit in my office and share war stories and his past.”

Some people who had seen the plaque before it was unveiled wondered why the image of Corcoran had him not smiling. “It wouldn’t be him [if he did],” Hendrick chuckled in remembering his grandfather’s serious demeanor. “He was just a generous man, and smiling or not, that’s just him. He would’ve loved this. He loved this place so much, he’s here forever.”

— Story and photos by Nick Ng