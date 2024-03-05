Save the date: Alderwood Garden Club annual spring plant sale April 27

Community members are invited to join the Alderwood Garden Club for its annual spring plant sale Saturday, April 27. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cedar Valley Grange, located at 20526 52nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

The nonprofit’s annual sale includes a large selection of perennials, shrubs, veggie starts, garden art and more. Club members and knowledgeable gardeners will be available to answer the most pressing gardening questions. Proceeds from the plant sale will support local horticulture scholarships.