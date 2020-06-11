Alderwood first Snohomish County mall to open under Phase 2 guidelines

Alderwood Mall opened its doors to the public Tuesday morning, making it the first mall in Snohomish County to reopen under Phase 2 of the Washington Safe Start program.

Last Friday, Snohomish County was approved by the Washington State Health Department to move into Phase 2 of the Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

Since the July 9 reopening, more than 50 of the mall’s 160 stores and restaurants allowed the public to shop inside their places of business. Open stores include REI, Zales, Forever 21, Zumiez and Apple Store. For the full list of mall stores open to the public, visit the mall website.

However, not all stores have rushed to open to the public. Large department stores, like JCPenney, Macy’s and Nordstrom have remained closed to shoppers, although they are continuing to offer curbside pickup.

According to the mall website, new measures have been implemented to ensure shoppers’ health and safety, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings, and social distancing directions.

The food court has also reopened with adjusted seating to comply with the state-mandated health regulations. However, food court diners are encouraged to continue to grab their meals to go.

Additionally, several restaurants located at the mall have reopened, including P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory and Villa Italian Kitchen,

Some amenities are unavailable until further notice like valet services, play areas, stroller rentals, and mall-operated carousels.

The mall was closed for more than two month after Gov. Inslee’s executive order required all non-essential businesses to close their doors to curb the coronavirus pandemic. City of Lynnwood staff will have a couple of months to see what impacts the loss of city sales tax revenue will have on the city’s budget.

“Alderwood (Mall) is a very important gathering place in our community and we have missed visiting while we’ve all been staying safe at home,” said City of Lynnwood spokesperson Julie Moore. “We ask that you help support our Lynnwood businesses on their road to recovery and please have patience as there will be new health and safety guidelines we all have to follow in order to continue to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.”

Alderwood Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

–By Cody Sexton