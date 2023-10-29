Alderwood Mall Blvd lane closure set to start Oct. 30

Starting Monday, Oct. 30, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to continue light rail-related road work on Alderwood Mall Boulevard and 44th Avenue West. This will require the around-the-clock closure of the right lane on Alderwood Mall Blvd east of 44th Avenue West through Friday, Nov. 10.
Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times and business driveways will remain open.
