Alderwood Mall Blvd lane closure set to start Oct. 30

Posted: October 29, 2023 16

Starting Monday, Oct. 30, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to continue light rail-related road work on Alderwood Mall Boulevard and 44th Avenue West. This will require the around-the-clock closure of the right lane on Alderwood Mall Blvd east of 44th Avenue West through Friday, Nov. 10.

Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times and business driveways will remain open.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME