Alderwood Mall Blvd. to be closed near 33rd Ave W from April 13 to mid-May

Alderwood Mall Blvd will be closed from 33rd Avenue West to the west of 29th Avenue West starting April 13 through roughly May 11 as part of the Lynnwood’s Sewer and Lift Stations 4 & 8 Improvements project.

The Lift Station 4 part of the project is on Alderwood Mall Parkway, northeast of Alderwood Mall. To enhance the capacity and life span of Lift Station 4, the project includes improvements to the sewer lines and pumps.

The Lift Station 8 part of the project is on Alderwood Mall Boulevard, south of Alderwood Mall. The project will provide a new submersible pump station with greater capacity to meet the needs of future growth.

Local access to businesses will be provided.

For more information on the project, visit City of Lynnwood website.