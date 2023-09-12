Alderwood Mall Boulevard closure extended to Sept. 13

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Sound Transit’s contractor will work on Alderwood Mall Boulevard east of 44th Avenue West — extending its original schedule by one day.

The work, related to the Lynnwood Link light rail extension project, runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will require the closure of westbound Alderwood Mall Blvd east of 44th Avenue West. Detours will be provided (see map).