Alderwood Mall Boulevard to close in both directions Thursday night for repairs

Both directions of Alderwood Mall Boulevard in Lynnwood will close Thursday night, Sept. 14, to complete bridge joint repairs on the south end of a bridge over State Route 524/196th Street Southwest.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, through 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, both directions of Alderwood Mall Boulevard will close between 33rd and 40th Avenues West. Signed detours will be available for both directions of traffic on Alderwood Mall Boulevard.

Last spring, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation repaired and replaced damaged and patched sections of the bridge along Alderwood Mall Boulevard. During that work, crews found that a compression seal at the south end of the bridge needed to be replaced. They will complete that work during Thursday night’s closure.

The bridge is one of 17 in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties included in a project to repair bridge decks to help preserve their integrity, extend their lifespan and provide a smoother ride. Much of the work was completed last spring. The remaining bridges will receive repairs over the next few months.

