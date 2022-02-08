Fight outside Alderwood Mall leaves teen in critical condition; detectives searching for suspects

Lynnwood detectives are investigating a physical altercation near the South Alderwood Mall parking garage Sunday evening that left a 17-year-old Snohomish boy in critical condition.

The fight occurred just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Lynnwood police spokesperson Joanna Small said. The victim was with two family members when they were approached in the parking garage area by a group of teens or young adults — four males and a female. A fight ensued, and the 17-year-old sustained grave injuries, Small said. He is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Detectives are working with Alderwood Mall security to obtain images of the suspects, all of whom fled the area immediately. As soon as the Lynnwood police have those images, they will be released to the public in an attempt to identify those involved.