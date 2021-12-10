Alderwood Mall gift wrapping benefits Lynnwood High School Senior Year events

The Lynnwood High School Royal Boosters are hosting a gift wrapping booth at Alderwood Mall now through Dec. 24.

The booth is located in a store space next to the Sunglass Hut, across from Braganza Tea, in the food court wing of the mall.

Funds raised during gift wrapping event will go toward LHS Senior Year events for each class, including Senior Breakfast, Senior Inspiration Night and the Grad Night Party.