Alderwood Mall launches curbside pickup program for customers

Now that Gov. Jay Inslee has announced as part of his phased COVID-19 reopening plan that retail stores can offer curbside pickup, Alderwood Mall has rolled out a mall-wide curbside program for customers.
“In addition to the food tenants that have remained open for carry-out, we have a number of businesses that are beginning to offer curbside,” said Jerry Irwin, Alderwood Mall senior general manager.
Alderwood Mall curbside pickup is offered from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Individual store hours may vary, so contact the store directly for details.
After placing an order with a participating store or restaurant, go to the pickup location specific to the retailer you shopped with (see list below). The mall curbside parking area will have spaces labeled so you can provide the store with your exact location when you arrive.
Participating retailers:
Altar’d State
Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside Area
360-865-5653
Auntie Anne’s
Curbside Pickup Location: Food Court Curbside Area
425 771-4892
Blazing Onion
Curbside Pickup Location: Blazing Onion
425-640-9100
Braganza Tea Bar
Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside Area
360-409-9132
Charley’s Philly Steaks
Curbside Pickup Location: Food Court curbside area
425-697-3972
The Cheesecake Factory
Curbside Pickup Location: The Cheesecake Factory
425-412-1376
Claim Jumper
Curbside Pickup Location: Claim Jumper
425-778-5700
Cold Stone Creamery
Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside Area
425-673-1484
Emerald City Smootie
Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside area
425-670-2505
Jamba Juice
Curbside Pickup Location: Food Court Curbside area
425-531-8002
LEGO
Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside area
425-640-2281
Macy’s
Curbside Pickup Location: Macy’s
425-712-6111
New Balance
Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside Area
425-774-1014
Nordstrom
Curbside Pickup Location: Nordstrom
425-599-0612
P.F. Chang’s
Curbside Pickup Location: P.F. Chang’s
425-921-2100
Pottery Barn
Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside Area
425-774-5441
REI
Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside Area
Use REI app to order
Starbucks
Curbside Pickup Location: Food Court Curbside Area
425-778-5491
T-Mobile
Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside Area
425-640-5785
Urban Outfitters
Curbside Pickup Location: Food Court Curbside Area
425-774-3285
White House Black Market
Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside Area
425-775-1709
