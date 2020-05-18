Alderwood Mall launches curbside pickup program for customers

Posted: May 17, 2020 10

Now that Gov. Jay Inslee has announced as part of his phased COVID-19 reopening plan that retail stores can offer curbside pickup, Alderwood Mall has rolled out a mall-wide curbside program for customers.

“In addition to the food tenants that have remained open for carry-out, we have a number of businesses that are beginning to offer curbside,” said Jerry Irwin, Alderwood Mall senior general manager.

Alderwood Mall curbside pickup is offered from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Individual store hours may vary, so contact the store directly for details.

After placing an order with a participating store or restaurant,  go to the pickup location specific to the retailer you shopped with (see list below). The mall curbside parking area will have spaces labeled so you can provide the store with your exact location when you arrive.

Participating retailers:

Altar’d State

Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside Area

360-865-5653

Auntie Anne’s

Curbside Pickup Location: Food Court Curbside Area

425 771-4892

Blazing Onion

Curbside Pickup Location: Blazing Onion

425-640-9100

Braganza Tea Bar

Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside Area

360-409-9132

Charley’s Philly Steaks

Curbside Pickup Location: Food Court curbside area

425-697-3972

The Cheesecake Factory

Curbside Pickup Location: The Cheesecake Factory

425-412-1376

Claim Jumper

Curbside Pickup Location: Claim Jumper

425-778-5700

Cold Stone Creamery

Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside Area

425-673-1484

Emerald City Smootie

Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside area

425-670-2505

Jamba Juice

Curbside Pickup Location: Food Court Curbside area

425-531-8002

LEGO

Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside area

425-640-2281

Macy’s

Curbside Pickup Location: Macy’s

425-712-6111

New Balance

Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside Area

425-774-1014

Nordstrom

Curbside Pickup Location: Nordstrom

425-599-0612

P.F. Chang’s

Curbside Pickup Location: P.F. Chang’s

425-921-2100

Pottery Barn

Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside Area

425-774-5441

REI

Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside Area

Use REI app to order

Starbucks

Curbside Pickup Location: Food Court Curbside Area

425-778-5491

T-Mobile

Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside Area

425-640-5785

Urban Outfitters

Curbside Pickup Location: Food Court Curbside Area

425-774-3285

White House Black Market

Curbside Pickup Location: North Curbside Area

425-775-1709

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME