Alderwood Mall launches curbside pickup program for customers

Now that Gov. Jay Inslee has announced as part of his phased COVID-19 reopening plan that retail stores can offer curbside pickup, Alderwood Mall has rolled out a mall-wide curbside program for customers.

“In addition to the food tenants that have remained open for carry-out, we have a number of businesses that are beginning to offer curbside,” said Jerry Irwin, Alderwood Mall senior general manager.

Alderwood Mall curbside pickup is offered from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Individual store hours may vary, so contact the store directly for details. After placing an order with a participating store or restaurant, go to the pickup location specific to the retailer you shopped with (see list below). The mall curbside parking area will have spaces labeled so you can provide the store with your exact location when you arrive.