Alderwood Mall, Lynnwood Convention Center to remain open, with attention to health precautions

Now that Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a ban on a range of gatherings involving 250 or more people, some Lynnwood spaces known for attracting crowds are taking their own measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).



The governor’s ban on large gatherings does not apply to shopping centers like Alderwood Mall. However, Brookfield Properties spokesperson Lindsay Kahn said that all malls they operate, including Alderwood, “are taking the necessary precautions and following guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and local Departments of Health.”

“We are working closely with our housekeeping vendors to increase the focus, frequency and intensity of our cleaning protocols,” she said. “We are disinfecting high traffic, touchable areas in all of our shopping centers.”

Areas like restrooms, food court furnishings, all doors, railings, escalators, elevators, restrooms, children’s play areas and even within the parking garages are undergoing additional cleaning. Furthermore, additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout Brookfield’s properties, Kahn added.

The Lynnwood Convention Center staff has also committed to doubling its efforts to ensure the facility is clean for future events, said General Manager Sara Blayne.

“Be assured we are taking this very seriously and are following the advised protocols as described by the CDC and WHO,” she said. “While cleanliness is always a high priority for us, we are taking extra precautions with our cleaning routines.”

Last year, the convention center hosted more than 390 events with close to 93,000 attendees. Since the governor issued his emergency proclamation, Blayne said two events have been canceled, with others canceling in the days leading up to the announcement.

The Snohomish County Health District and King County Public Health have issued a Health Officer’s order that public events with fewer than 250 people are prohibited unless event organizers can take steps to minimize risk.

“It is a shared responsibility between the venue and the event organizer/client,” Blayne said. “We are requiring a signed addendum outlining these responsibilities to be signed by both parties.”

According to Blayne, responsibilities include encouraging vulnerable individuals not to attend events, recommending social distancing and screening employees and volunteers leading events daily for symptoms. She added that signage has been posted throughout the convention center on hand-washing techniques, reminders to wash hands and a request to stay home if someone is showing signs or symptoms of illness.

“At the Lynnwood Convention Center the health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority,” Blayne said.

–By Cody Sexton