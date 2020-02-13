Alderwood Mall Papyrus store going out of business

The Papyrus store at Alderwood Mall will be closing by the end of February, part of a shutdown that will affect all 254 retail stores. Approximately 1,100 employees nationwide will be unemployed.

Parent company Schurman Fine Papers, of Tennessee, has filed for bankruptcy. Poor retail performance as well as high operating costs contributed to the company’s woes.

In addition to Papyrus, Schurman also controls the American Greetings, Carlton Card and Paper Destiny brands.

The history of the Schurman company goes back to 1950, when Marcel and Margrit Schurman created their greeting-card business out of their kitchen. In 1973, the first Papyrus store opened in Berkeley, Calif.

At the Lynnwood store, an employee expressed sadness that the store was closing. She has worked for Papyrus for two years. When asked if she had found another place to work, she said, “No, but God is good.” She knows she will find another job somewhere.

— Story and photos by David Carlos