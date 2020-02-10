Alderwood Manor’s Swamp Creek Bridge among those receiving federal funding for repairs

The Swamp Creek Bridge in the Alderwood Manor area will be replaced with a wider, more pedestrian-friendly bridge in the next few years, thanks to a federal grant received from the Snohomish County Public Works Department.

The bridge — located just north of 228th Street Southwest on Locus Way — was one of three bridge projects awarded more than $10 million in funding via the Federal Highway Bridge Program, distributed by Washington State Department of Transportation. The money will also help pay for bridge projects in Arlington and Granite Falls.

“The three bridges benefitting from this grant are at the top of the county’s 2018 bridge report replacement/rehabilitation list,” said Doug McCormick, Public Works Deputy Director and County Engineer. “By securing $10.7 million in federal grants, Public Works is able to do more with our local dollars and begin work on these bridges sooner than expected.”

Swamp Creek Bridge 503 was built in 1960. It has narrow lanes with no sidewalks or shoulders. Design work is set to begin this spring and the new bridge is expected to be constructed in 2024. The width of the new replacement bridge will allow for sidewalks and shoulders, improving pedestrian access across the bridge. This bridge is about 0.3 miles south of Locust Way Bridge 504 that was replaced in 2016.

Snohomish County is responsible for the maintenance and repair of 204 county bridges. On average, the county replaces one to two bridges each year. Bridges are inspected at least every two years and evaluated primarily on the condition of the driving surface, structure and foundation. A bridge is classified as structurally deficient if any one of these primary parts show signs of damage or deterioration, if the load carrying capacity of the bridge is lower than current design standards, or if water frequently flows over the bridge during floods. The county’s replacement/rehabilitation list is based off of the results of inspections, with structurally deficient bridges going to the top of the list.

“Bridge classification allows us to prioritize funding and stay ahead of repairs,” said Snohomish County Public Works Bridge Supervisor Darrell Ash. “Safety is always our first priority and structurally deficient bridges are still safe for travel but are put at the top of our repair and replacement list.”