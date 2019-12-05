Alderwood Middle School student wins 2019 holiday greeting card design competition

The Lynnwood Convention Center hosted its fourth annual competition for creative middle and high school students to help design the artwork for the 2019 holiday greeting card.

Ghazal Mirsane, 13, from Alderwood MIddle School, was selected as the 2019 winner out of more 20 submissions from Alderwood Middle School, Lynnwood High School and Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Mirsane was awarded her prize at the Alderwood Middle School assembly on Nov. 15. Lynnwood Convention Center General Manager Sara Blayne presented Mirsane with her $150 check and recognized first runner-up Elizabeth Brookman, 13, also of Alderwood Middle School.

Theodore Tranle, 15, from Lynnwood High School, was recognized as being second runner-up.