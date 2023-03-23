Alderwood Middle School teacher injured during attack by student

An attack by an Alderwood Middle School student Wednesday afternoon landed one teacher in the hospital with injuries.

According to a statement issued by the Edmonds School District, the attack happened at the end of one of the school’s lunch periods and while no weapons were used, the teacher’s injuries were extensive. However, the injuries were not life threatening and the teacher was released from the hospital a few hours later.

“We are grateful the Alderwood Middle School staff member … was released from the hospital last night and is recovering at home,” the statement read. “The student involved was arrested and emergency expelled from school.”

Nearby staff who witnessed the attack were able to stop the altercation and quickly dialed 911. Because of their quick actions, no other students or staff were injured, the district said.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident and no further information about the student or the motive behind the attack is being released at this time.

— By Lauren Reichenbach