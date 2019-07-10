Alderwood Middle School TSA team wins awards at DC conference

Alderwood Middle School students took home top prizes at the TSA (Technology Student Association) national conference in Washington D.C. June 28-July 2.

The 2019 conference included the association’s largest turnout with 8,500 students in attendance.

During the competition, Tsua Sasai placed fourth in Digital Photography and Conor Neely placed eighth in the Dragster competition, which involved building a CO2-powered model dragster race car.

The Alderwood Middle team also placed second in Video Game Design and fifth in Structural Engineering.

TSA is a non-profit national student organization that inspires students to enter into technology-based career paths as future careers. The TSA club allows students the opportunity to attend events to compete in areas like structural engineering, STEM animation, coding, mechanical engineering and more.

In March, the Alderwood Middle team presented some of their work and awards at the Edmonds School Board business meeting.