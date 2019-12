Alderwood Middle School eighth-grade science teacher Sid Carden has been named the Rotary Club of Alderwood Terrace Educator of the Month for November.

“In order for students to learn, they have to feel heard, seen and cared for. Sid ensures that students are cared for daily so that they can succeed and enjoy their experience in the science classroom,” said Alderwood Middle Principal Brian Stewart. “You can often find Sid at after school events, taking photos and cheering on students.”