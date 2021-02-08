Alderwood-Terrace Rotary announces Edmonds School District educators of the month

Twice each month, Rotary Club of Alderwood-Terrace honors educators at district schools for their outstanding contributions. Educators selected for the honor receive a certificate and gift certificate and also attend a celebration ceremony with Rotary (via Zoom during the pandemic).

Chris Lambert – Teacher, Martha Lake Elementary

“She is an exceptional educator, a veteran teacher with a strong growth mindset who continually refines her craft and works tirelessly to meet the needs of all her students,” said Principal Stephanie Kay-Fredrickson. “Chris is defined as one of those teachers who is life changing – whether you’re her colleague, family member or student.”



Kerri Grennan – Student Intervention Coordinator, Cedar Way Elementary

“Starting before the school year even began, Mrs. Grennan helped facilitate the distribution of Chromebooks to our new kindergarteners and swap out old Chromebooks with new ones for a countless number of kids,” Principal Chris Lindblom said. “Every day since then, she has been relentless in helping students and parents solve technology issues so that our kids can stay connected with their classrooms. However, it doesn’t stop there. Mrs. Grennan has made countless house calls (socially distanced and masked, of course) to deliver needed supplies and learning materials so that students don’t miss a beat with their learning. She has taken on a small troop of kids who get regular ‘check-ins’ to make sure they are attending their online class and being as successful as possible.”



Rene Malowney – Teacher, Lynnwood High

“Renee is a leader and innovator in understanding, developing, and creating effective and positive remote learning classroom experiences,” Principal Mike Piper said. “Not only are her students well served and supported but she has also led training and support for staff. Renee’s leadership has helped our school develop and grow in our ability to teach in the remote environment as we work to address the social-emotional, technological, and equity needs of our students.”



Amy Macdonald – Teacher, Meadowdale High

“As a math teacher, Ms. MacDonald strives for perfection,” Principal David Shockley said. “How can students better understand? How can students be held accountable? How can I be better organized so their learning is more efficient? She’s the math department chairperson. As a curricular leader, she has high expectations of everyone. She, however, is willing to do the work that she expects of everyone in the department. She leads by example. Her peers value her voice and know that she will support them first to do what is best for students.”