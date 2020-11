Alderwood Terrace Rotary Club is inviting the community to participate in its Sharing Tree and purchase a gift for a child in need.

In the past, club members have staffed a table at Alderwood Mall, but that won’t be happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the club has created an online wishlist through Amazon to help make giving as easy as possible.¬†They will make sure your gift gets to a child in need.