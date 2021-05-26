Alderwood-Terrace Rotary honors Edmonds School District May Educators of Month

Every month, a group of schools selects a staff member as Educator of the Month. The following staff were honored in May by the Rotary Club of Alderwood-Terrace:

Chase Lake Community School

Anndrea Fernandez, Student Intervention Coordinator

“Mrs. Fernandez is exceptionally creative in how she supports students, staff, and families,” said Chase Lake Principal Sean Silver. “She is masterful at making people feel seen and cared for. Mrs. Fernandez always keeps students at the heart of the work and she is deeply committed to the success of every stakeholder at Chase Lake. Our school is inherently better because of the work of Mrs. Fernandez.”

College Place Elementary School

Lisa DeVries, Paraeducator

“She is a paraeducator that goes way above and beyond to meet the needs of students and families,” College Place Elementary Principal Stacy Crum said of DeVries. “She is a force of positivity. She listens and connects with our neediest students. She is constantly thinking of ways we can better serve our students and families. This year she has taken on the responsibility of running our distribution center. She labeled a backpack for every student, and helps load material and distribute the materials to families every other week. She has done this while also serving her SPED students, and doing all her other functions. She has been integral in maintaining the CPE garden, and last Spring harvested the food and distributed it to our needy families. Additionally, our student council made blankets for the homeless and she connected with the local food bank to ensure they reached those that needed them most. She is in charge of our safety committee and worked tirelessly to ensure we maintained COVID protocols and got students back safely. Additionally, she helps plan and run all of our drills. Lisa is kind, hare-working, innovative and makes a difference in the lives of students and families.”

Cedar Valley Community School

Jillian Whitney, developmental kindergarten teacher

“Jillian returned with students at the beginning of the year in January,” Cedar Valley Community School Principal Leah Bracken said. “She has consistently been an anchor for our CVE families not only as they navigate the school system as newly attending kinders,but also as they understand the ins and outs of the Special education processes too. Jillian challenges the educational status quo and is using this unprecedented time to implement innovative learning supports to both her in person classroom and technology resources. She is a true advocate for students’ and families’ equitable access for success in learning.”

Edmonds-Woodway High School

Noah Wallace, teacher

Sherwood Elementary School

“Both of them have been an amazing team to work with because of their focus on students and families,”Sherwood Elementary Principal Christi Kessler said of Shumway and Goettel. “I am so proud of the daily work they do with children and families and their dedication to our staff, families and community at Sherwood.”

Said Kessler: “Ana has done amazing work over the years in supporting students’ social emotional growth, through teaching self regulation skills, self awareness and safety skills, but most importantly, taking the time to work with students to solve problems. Ana believes in empowering students to recognize their emotions, take actions to help themselves become more self-aware and make choices that help them to be kind, be safe and be good learners. She has taught me a lot as we have worked together over the years to support children and families. I have been incredibly lucky to have worked with her at Sherwood,” Kessler said.

“Joni has been instrumental in supporting the work of the principalship and keeping the focus on student learning,” the principal added. “She is always thinking ahead and taking actions to help our school run more smoothly. Joni’s focus is on supporting families, students and staff in getting what they need to help all children learn. Students love coming to the office to be greeted by Joni, and many students aren’t quite ready to start their day until they have made a quick visit to the office to see her. Joni I have been so happy to work with her as a part of our office team at Sherwood.”