Alderwood Water District offers tips to safeguard water pipes in freezing weather

As colder weather and the freezing season approaches, the Alderwood Water & Wastewater District (AWWD) is reminding residents to take proactive measures to safeguard their water pipes against freezing temperatures.

With plummeting temperatures on the horizon, the potential for frozen pipes increases, posing a threat to household plumbing, and the integrity of the district’s water distribution system, the district said in a news release.

“Frozen water pipes can result in significant disruptions to water service, potential damage to the home, and can cause significant repair costs and inconvenience for residents,” said Joe Skeens, AWWD’s maintenance and operations superintendent. “AWWD is committed to ensuring the reliability and resilience of the water supply, and we encourage our customers to safeguard their homes by following these simple, important steps to prevent frost-related issues.”

Insulate exposed pipes: Ensure that any exposed pipes (both indoors and outdoors), are properly insulated. This helps to maintain a consistent temperature and reduces the risk of freezing pipes.

Seal leaks: Identify and seal any gaps or leaks in walls, windows, or doors near your water pipes. Cold air can seep through these openings, increasing the likelihood of frozen pipes.

Disconnect and drain outdoor hoses: Disconnect and drain water from outdoor hoses and store them in a sheltered location. This prevents water from freezing in the hoses and causing damage to the connected indoor pipes.

Locate and insulate vulnerable areas: Identify areas of your home where pipes are most vulnerable to freezing, such as crawl spaces, basements, and attics. Insulate these areas to provide an additional layer of protection. Be particularly vigilant about pipes running from your water heater in your garage, where leaks sometime occur.

Keep interior spaces warm: Maintain a consistent temperature inside your home, especially during colder nights. Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate around pipes.

Drip faucets: During extremely cold weather, let faucets drip slowly to relieve pressure and prevent freezing. This is particularly important for faucets connected to pipes along exterior walls.

Stay informed: Keep an eye on weather forecasts and be prepared for sudden drops in temperature. Take additional precautions when an extended period of cold weather is predicted.

By taking these precautions, residents can contribute to the overall resilience of the water distribution system, prevent costly repairs or insurance claims, and help ensure a reliable water supply throughout the winter season, the district said.

The AWWD service area encompasses the City of Brier, portions of Mill Creek, a portion of Bothell north of the Snohomish County line, Mukilteo south of Paine Field, portions of Lynnwood and unincorporated areas of Snohomish County.